FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FutureTech II Acquisition were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $469,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureTech II Acquisition stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686. FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

