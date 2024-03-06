Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Gap Down to $16.15

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $15.45. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 443,240 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

