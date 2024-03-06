FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

FSA Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.36.

FSA Group Company Profile

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses in Australia. The company operates in Services and Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal arrangements, debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

