FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
FSA Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 592.36.
FSA Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FSA Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.