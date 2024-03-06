FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Short Interest Up 12.0% in February

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FREY shares. BTIG Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of FREY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,255. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

