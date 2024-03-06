Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $19.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $18.65. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 38,654 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.