Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after acquiring an additional 102,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FOX by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

