Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of FTRE opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $59,056,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

