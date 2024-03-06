Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.
Foot Locker Trading Down 30.7 %
NYSE FL traded down $10.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 21,558,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.45.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,034 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
