Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1 billion-$8.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion.

Foot Locker Trading Down 30.7 %

NYSE FL traded down $10.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 21,558,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,034 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.