Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Investment analysts at Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s current price.

Flux Power Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

