Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Flushing Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $370.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FFIC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,149 shares of company stock worth $454,174. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

