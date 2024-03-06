Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

