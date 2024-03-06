Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

