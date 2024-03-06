Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 510,688 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 740,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,359. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. Five9 has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

