Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 742,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.44. 231,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,716. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

