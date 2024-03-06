Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv worth $74,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:FI opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $151.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
