First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.5 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

