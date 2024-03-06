First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.10

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.10 and last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 3580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.46.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.