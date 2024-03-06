First Niles Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
First Niles Financial Trading Down 4.4 %
FNFI stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
