First Niles Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First Niles Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

FNFI stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

