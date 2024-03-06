First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 102,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,839. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $79.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

