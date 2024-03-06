First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 18,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 4.5 %

AG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,617. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

