First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,609.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,609.75 and last traded at $1,609.75, with a volume of 6217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,567.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
