First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

