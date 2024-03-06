Financial Review: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) versus JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) and JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and JD Sports Fashion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters 4.30% 15.23% 7.35% JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and JD Sports Fashion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.99 billion 0.96 $125.14 million $1.11 21.81 JD Sports Fashion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than JD Sports Fashion.

90.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Eagle Outfitters and JD Sports Fashion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 1 4 3 0 2.25 JD Sports Fashion 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus target price of $19.55, suggesting a potential downside of 19.27%. Given American Eagle Outfitters’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Eagle Outfitters is more favorable than JD Sports Fashion.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats JD Sports Fashion on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through retail stores; digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com; and applications. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands. The company also operates online business. In addition, it licenses fashion brands and operates fitness centers; operates as online own label women's fashion retailer; and manufactures and distributes professional fitness equipment. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain and the Canary Islands, Sweden, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bury, the United Kingdom. JD Sports Fashion plc is a subsidiary of Pentland Group Limited.

