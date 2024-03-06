Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 79,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,511. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $288.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.12). Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.
