Financial Contrast: Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Munters Group AB (publ) and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Munters Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 135.12% 18.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Munters Group AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Munters Group AB (publ).

This table compares Munters Group AB (publ) and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Munters Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion 1.19 $171.30 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Munters Group AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Munters Group AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators. The company also provides installation support, start-up and commissioning, service agreement and maintenance, and training solutions, as well as rotor performance check, reconditioning and repair, spare parts, controls upgrade, munters remote assist, rotor replacement, munters rotor energy recovery, and fan motor upgrade services. It serves agriculture, automotive, battery, chemical processing, construction, data centers, defense and aerospace, electronics, food and beverage, general industry/production, greenhouse, healthcare, pharmaceutical, power generation and distribution, recreation and leisure, shipbuilding and marine, steel, temporary structures, and water and wastewater; oil, gas, and petroleum; pulp, paper, and printing; and storage, preservation, and archives industries. Munters Group AB (publ) was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kista, Sweden.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

