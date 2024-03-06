Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 942,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 280,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Finance Of America Companies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FOA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:FOA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 4,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

