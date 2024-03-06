Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $80,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $386,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the period.

FBND traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

