Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,342,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,767,000.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

