Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.4 %

FERG traded down GBX 65 ($0.82) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £159.35 ($202.25). 47,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of £139.45. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 9,892 ($125.55) and a 52-week high of £171.70 ($217.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,273.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

