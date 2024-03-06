Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Plans Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Trading Down 0.4 %
FERG traded down GBX 65 ($0.82) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £159.35 ($202.25). 47,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £153.18 and a 200 day moving average price of £139.45. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 9,892 ($125.55) and a 52-week high of £171.70 ($217.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,273.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22.
Ferguson Company Profile
