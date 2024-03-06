Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Ferguson stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

