FedEx Co. (FDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

FedEx Stock Up 0.8 %

FDX stock opened at $248.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.92. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

