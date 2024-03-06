Federal Signal Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on FSS

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $79.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.