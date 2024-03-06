Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

NYSE FRT opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

