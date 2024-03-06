Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is Rush Island Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Rush Island Management LP lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,275 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up about 5.4% of Rush Island Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rush Island Management LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $63,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 178,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

FRT stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

