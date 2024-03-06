Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FSLY stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. Fastly has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
