Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $533.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 269,316 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

