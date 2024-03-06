EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 407,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,448. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,443,235 shares of company stock worth $27,051,095 and sold 1,991,040 shares worth $39,110,046. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EYPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.