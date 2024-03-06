EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in February

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 407,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,448. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ye Liu sold 1,910,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $37,159,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,443,235 shares of company stock worth $27,051,095 and sold 1,991,040 shares worth $39,110,046. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.