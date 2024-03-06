Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 115,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 48,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Exponent by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

