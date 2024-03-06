Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.33. Evotec shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 28,158 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

