EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVgo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EVGO opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 37.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.