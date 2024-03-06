Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

