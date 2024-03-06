Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 98.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $271.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $275.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.