Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $775,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after buying an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Stellantis stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
