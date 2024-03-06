Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $565.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $537.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.68. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

