Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETHO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

ETHO opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

