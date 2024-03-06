Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 560.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 45.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

