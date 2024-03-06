Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,663,000 after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,383,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after buying an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

