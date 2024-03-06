Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

