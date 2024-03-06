Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

