Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Euroseas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

